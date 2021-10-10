Barcelona ready to raise Gavi’s €50m release clause after seeing 17-year-old sensation make history

Barcelona are ready to raise the €50 million (£42m/$58m) release clause in Gavi’s contract, with the record-breaking 17-year-old in line for fresh terms alongside fellow prospects Ansu Fati and Pedri.

A teenage midfielder on the books at Camp Nou, Gavi has become the youngest player to make a senior debut for Spain, with that first cap earned on the back of just seven competitive outings at club level.

His stock is now soaring, with his potential being noted around the world, and Barca are aware of the need to keep rivals at bay by getting Gavi to commit his long-term future to their cause.

What has been said?

Barca vice-president Rafa Yuste has told Mundo Deportivo when asked if Barca are worried about the clause in Gavi’s current deal: “I wish we could have these concerns every day, as this would mean that the product we make at La Masia is of incalculable wealth.

“I was very happy for Gavi, he has an inappropriate maturity for his age, instead of 17 he seems to be 37.

"We are going to give him this security so that he sees that Barca has to be his home for many years.”

What about other deals?

While Gavi is set to have an offer put to him at some stage, the likes of Pedri, Fati and Ousmane Dembele already have terms on the table.

Quizzed on how confident he is that extensions will be agreed there, Yuste said: “With Pedri you can be moderately optimistic and with Ansu too. Hopefully we can announce the two renewals soon.”

He added on World Cup-winning France international forward Dembele: “It is a case that we are working on so that it becomes a reality as soon as possible.

“I see him very excited about Barca, I was with him the other day, he really wants to play a role that I think has to be very decisive due to the imbalance he has. He is very excited about this new project.”

Are new signings being lined up?

Barca are still cleaning up the financial mess that Joan Laporta inherited when returning to the club’s presidential office, with those struggles contributing to the summer departure of Lionel Messi.

The Liga giants hope they will soon be back in a position to compete for the very best talent available, but Yuste has suggested that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland – who is wanted by leading sides across Europe – will fall out of reach for the Blaugrana in 2022.

He said of the Norwegian frontman and recruitment plans in Catalunya: “Between now and next year we will see what the situation is and what we can count on for signings.

“First you have to put the partitions in a house that we have found in ruins, so let's focus first on fortifying it, first feed the household and then we'll see what we can do, without losing sight of the fact that we always want to have the best, and Haaland is one of the best in the world.”

