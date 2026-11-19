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Barcelona sporting director Deco has opened up on the transfer business conducted during his tenure, identifying the one specific player he most regrets failing to sign for the Blaugrana. The former Portugal international admitted that financial hurdles often dictated the club's strategy despite his clear vision for the squad.

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Financial limits cost Barcelona top target

Barcelona pursued a deal for Luis Diaz during the summer 2025 transfer window, only for strict financial limitations to derail the move. Unable to complete the transfer, the Catalan giants watched the Colombian international leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich in a reported €75 million switch, where the 29-year-old has since excelled.

Diaz was not the only marquee name to slip through Barcelona’s fingers since Deco took charge of recruitment in 2023. Financial Fair Play restrictions and steep wage demands previously forced the club to back away from a multi-window pursuit of Bernardo Silva, allowing the midfielder to join arch-rivals Real Madrid on a free transfer earlier this year.

Last summer also brought frustration in the search for a new centre-forward to replace Robert Lewandowski. Atletico Madrid refused to sell 2022 World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, leaving Deco to sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal instead.

Deco singles out Diaz during radio interview

Speaking during an interview on Catalan radio show Tot Costa, Deco reflected on the targets he failed to bring to Camp Nou. When asked to name the one player he eagerly wanted to sign above all others, the sporting director gave a blunt response: "Luis Diaz."

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Deco had been the strongest advocate for recruiting the forward, long viewing him as an ideal fit for Barcelona’s sporting project. The former Portugal international prized the attacker's pace, intensity, versatility in attack and ability to beat defenders.

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Recruitment strategy shaped by money and manager calls

These near-misses illustrate the tightrope Deco has walked while reshaping the La Liga champions' squad. Economic constraints have repeatedly dictated Barcelona's transfer reality, forcing the hierarchy to pivot away from primary targets like Silva and Diaz towards alternative solutions.

Financial hurdles have not been the only obstacle, as alignment with the coaching staff has also shaped final decisions. Deco pushed to sign Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni, yet head coach Hansi Flick opted against pursuing a move for the Italian.

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Bastoni remains on Deco's radar at Camp Nou

Despite Flick's previous stance, Bastoni remains firmly on Deco's radar. The Barcelona director continues to admire the Serie A heavyweight and still wants to bring him to Camp Nou.