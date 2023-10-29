Ballon d'Or 2023: Date, time, nominees, live stream & how to watch France Football award ceremony

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony, including how to watch live.

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual football awards that can be won by a soccer player each year. Established in 1956, France Football's Golden Ball accolade returns for the 67th year in 2023.

Lionel Messi is hoping to land a record-extending eighth trophy this year, but the empyrean Argentine faces competition from the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo did not receive a nomination, but recent winners Luka Modric and Karim Benzema are in the running.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2023 Ballon d'Or award ceremony, including when it is, how to watch it, and more.

When is the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony? Date & start time

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 6pm GMT / 2 pm ET Venue: Theatre du Chatelet, Paris TV & stream: TNT Sports (UK), Paramount+ (U.S.), YouTube (international)

The 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on Monday, October 30, 2023.

It is due to begin at approximately 6 pm GMT in the UK, which means viewers in the U.S. should be preparing to tune in at 2 pm ET.

How to watch the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony - TV & live stream

Country TV & stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, discovery+, BBC Red Button United States Paramount+ International L'Equipe YouTube Australia SBS On Demand New Zealand L'Equipe YouTube India Sony TEN 2, Sony LIV

Fans across the world will be able to stream the 2023 Ballon d'Or for free on L'Equipe's official YouTube channel.

Regional broadcasters will also be showing the ceremony live on their networks. Paramount+ will be streaming the Ballon d'Or ceremony in the United States, while TNT Sports 2 and discovery+ will show the ceremony in the United Kingdom.

Who are the 2023 Ballon d'Or nominees?

You can see the full list of nominees for each award below.

2023 Men's Ballon d'Or nominees

Player Club National team Julian Alvarez Man City Argentina Nicolo Barella Inter Italy Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad France Yassine Bounou Al-Hilal Morocco Kevin De Bruyne Man City Belgium Ruben Dias Man City Portugal Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid France Ilkay Gundogan Barcelona Germany Josko Gvardiol Man City Croatia Erling Haaland Man City Norway Harry Kane Bayern Munich England Kim Min-jae Bayern Munich South Korea Randal Kolo Muani PSG France Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli Georgia Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Poland Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Argentina Lautaro Martinez Inter Argentina Kylian Mbappe PSG France Lionel Messi Inter Miami Argentina Luka Modric Real Madrid Croatia Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Germany Martin Odegaard Arsenal Norway Andre Onana Man Utd Cameroon Victor Osimhen Napoli Nigeria Rodri Man City Spain Bukayo Saka Arsenal England Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt Bernardo Silva Man City Portugal Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Brazil

2023 Ballon d'Or Feminin nominees

Player Club National team Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Spain Millie Bright Chelsea England Linda Caicedo Real Madrid Colombia Olga Carmona Real Madrid Spain Rachel Daly Aston Villa England Debinha Kansas City Current Brazil Kadidiatou Diani Lyon France Mary Earps Man Utd England Patricia Guijarro Barcelona Spain Yui Hasegawa Man City Japan Amanda Ilestedt Arsenal Sweden Sam Kerr Chelsea Australia Mapi Leon Barcelona Spain Katie McCabe Arsenal Republic of Ireland Hinata Miyazawa MyNavi Sendai Japan Lena Oberdorf Wolfsburg Germany Asisat Oshoala Barcelona Nigeria Ewa Pajor Wolfsburg Poland Salma Paralluelo Barcelona Spain Alexandra Popp Wolfsburg Germany Hayley Raso Real Madrid Australia Alba Redondo Levante Spain Guro Reiten Chelsea Norway Wendie Renard Lyon France Fridolina Rolfo Barcelona Sweden Jill Roord Man City Netherlands Khadija Shaw Man City Jamaica Sophia Smith Portland Thorns United States Georgia Stanway Bayern Munich England Daphne van Domselaar Aston Villa Netherlands

2023 Kopa Trophy nominees

Player Club National team Alejandro Balde Barcelona Spain Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid France Gavi Barcelona Spain Rasmus Hojlund Man Utd Denmark Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Germany Pedri Barcelona Spain Antonio Silva Benfica Portugal Xavi Simons RB Leipzig Netherlands Elye Wahi Lens France

2023 Yashin Trophy nominees

Player Club National team Yassine Bounou Al-Hilal Morocco Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium Ederson Man City Brazil Dominik Livakovic Fenerbahce Croatia Mike Maignan AC Milan France Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Argentina Andre Onana Man Utd Cameroon Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal England Brice Samba Lens France Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona Germany

How are the award winners decided?

The different awards are decided in different ways, with a mix of journalists and ex-players helping to choose the most worthy winners.

Men's Ballon d'Or

A panel of journalists from the top 100 football nations, per the FIFA rankings, vote on the men's Ballon d'Or award. Each nation has one journalist representative who votes on the international ballot.

Women's Ballon d'Or

Like the men's Ballon d'Or award, the Ballon d'Or Feminin is decided by an international panel of journalists. However, it is a panel of 50 - one journalist from each of the top 50 nations.

Kopa Trophy

The winner of the Kopa trophy is decided by a jury of Ballon d'Or winners.

Yashin Trophy

The Yashin Trophy winner is decided in the same way as the men's Ballon d'Or, by a panel of 100 journalists.