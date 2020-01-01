'Gareth's an amazing player' - Bale backed to find best form at Tottenham by team-mate Davies

The attacker has scored only once in seven appearances for the north London outfit since his summer loan move from Real Madrid

Ben Davies has backed his team-mate for club and country Gareth Bale to find his best form at .

Bale has failed to hit the ground running on his return to Spurs after he joined his former club on a season-long loan from .

After an injury delayed his second Tottenham debut, the 31-year-old has scored only one goal in seven appearances, five of which have been starts. Bale has started just one Premier League match, and has been an unused substitute in Tottenham's last two league matches.

Davies, who has played with Bale for years with , has insisted that the winger will rediscover his best form in north London.

"I think Gareth's an amazing player," Davies said ahead of Thursday's match against LASK. "He doesn't need to prove anything to anyone – he's shown what he can do over the years. He's got the quality there and I'm sure it will shine through at Spurs this year."

Davies added that even though Bale has yet to find his best form on the pitch for Spurs, it is clear that he is enjoying being back with his former club.

"I feel like I always saw him at his best when he was with Wales so I haven't seen too much difference in him personally," Davies said. "But if you listen to the way people speak and how happy he is here, it is evident to see every day.

"He is buzzing around the place and playing, not playing, he is supportive of the guys and having someone of his presence and the history of winning stuff like he has got, lifts everyone here."

Bale and Davies are both expected to start Thursday's match, with Spurs needing just a point to secure progression from Group J into the last 32 of the Europa League.

Spurs will face a quick turnaround after the Europa League match in , as they are set to host rivals on Sunday in the north London derby.

Jose Mourinho's side currently top the Premier League table on goal difference ahead of reigning champions in second place.