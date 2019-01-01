Baihakki signs for Thai side Trat FC

Veteran Singapore defender Baihakki Khaizan will ply his trade in Thailand's top-tier after signing for Trat FC

Singapore's veteran centre-back Baihakki Khaizan will continue plying his trade in Thailand next season after signing a one-year contract with top-tier Thai side Trat FC.

Baihakki who turns 35 this year will turn out for the newly promoted Trat; who secured promotion to the Thai League 1 last season. Baihakki or 'Bai', as he is fondly known first arrived in Thailand last year after signing for giants Muangthong United. He, however never kicked a ball for them before being loaned out to Thai league 2 side Udon Thani, where he made 23 appearances, scoring one goal.