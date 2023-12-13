Australia vs Pakistan First Test Match: Date, stadium, TV channel and live streaming

Australia and Pakistan square off in the first test match - find out all you need to know.

The 2023 reigning World Test Championship and ODI World Cup winners play their first home series of the 2023-25 WTC cycle as they lock horns with Asian heavyweights Pakistan with the latter vying for their first win down under.

Australia would be aiming to wrap up an illustrious year of cricket with another scintillating win against their Asian rivals. The mighty Kangaroos first captured the WTC crown from India in England and then returned to the latter's backyard to win the 2023 ODI WC. With the summer Ashes in England ending at 2-2, the Aussies are fifth in the table with a PCT of 30% but they would be eager to whitewash Pakistan once again.

Pakistan's underwhelming 2023 World Cup campaign saw their superstar Babar Azam step down from captaincy after the team from the subcontinent bowed out of the tournament in the group stages. With multiple questions being raised on Azam's captaincy, the iconic batsman took the bold decision to pass on the baton to other youngsters. The Asian powerhouses have recorded just four test match victories in Australia since 1956-57 and are yet to win their first series when playing in front of the Kangaroo's faithful.

The test match is set to be a nail-biting watch with five days of a fiesty contest between the two nations and here are all the details on how you can watch it...

When is the first test match between Australia and Pakistan?

The game takes place on 14th December 2023 with the toss scheduled at 9:20 am AWST / 10:50 am ACST / 11:20 am AEST in Australia.

The first innings of the game will start at 10:20 am AWST / 11:50 am ACST / 12:20 pm AEST in Australia as it'll mark the beginning of a fiesty contest between the two sides. The last test series Down Under ended in a whitewash for Pakistan as they failed to win either of the two tests.

The Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia will host the nations as Pakistan aims to halt Australia's scinitllating year and rewrite records themselves under the new leadership of Shan Masood.

How to watch the first test match between Australia and Pakistan?

The first test match will be available to watch on Kayo Sports in Australia with it's membership starting at $25 per month. You can watch day-to-day highlights of the encounter on Cricket Australia's Website or can tune in to the app for live updates.

Australia vs Pakistan: Team News & Predicted XI

The biggest news for the Australian side was the return of veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon who flew back midway through the ashes due to a heartbreaking injury.

Perth Scorcher's pace bowler Lance Morris has earned a maiden call up to the side but with Pat Cummin's boasting of an in-form and experienced bowling attack, Morris could have to wait for his turn.

Getty Images

Cummins will look to spearhead the pace battery alongside Mitchell Starc and one of Josh Hazlewood or Scott Boland while the World cup winner will also have the healthy headache of choosing between all rounders Mitchell Marsh and Cameroon Green.

The visitors will miss the services of their electrifying pace bowler Haris Rauf with the bowler pulling out of the series due to an injury concern.

Rauf has previously featured for the Melbourne Stars in the BBL and the tournament was his way to the national team and his pace of 150+ could have suited the Australian pitches giving Pakistan a major setback. Rauf's partner in crime Naseem Shah is also unavailable for selection for Shan Masood as they'll have to bank on Shaheen Afridi to lead the attack alongside Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Australia predicted XI (AUS): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan predicted XI (PAK): Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul-Haq, Shan Masood (C), Babar Azam, Mohamed Rizwan(WK), Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sajid Khan

Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head

The two teams have contested 69 test matches against each other in their history with Australia exerting their dominance by winning 34 and Pakistan winning just 15 and 20 tests ending in a stalemate. When playing in Australia, Pakistan have registered just four wins while Australia have recorded 26 victories.

Australia vs Pakistan players to watch

Much off field drama has been shrouding Australia's pocket-dynamite David Warner with the left-handed batsman touted to hang his boots after the home series. With Pakistan not boasting of a very prolific bowling attack, Warner along with the other Australian batsman could serve up some personal milestones for the crowd to feast on.

The duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will also return to their favoured format with the master and the apprentice looking to score some runs. With Smith struggling for form throughout the showpiece event in India, the master would want to get some runs off his bat and there could be no better day than the test in Perth.

Getty Images

After being scrapped off his captaincy, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam would want to silence his critics with some thundering performances in a format that suits his style of play. While Azam has an average of 44 against Australia having scored 799 runs in 10 tests, his average in Australia is just 27. But with the captaincy pressure off his shoulders, the veteran batsman can express himself and play his shots on a bouncy Perth pitch.

Shaheen Afridi would be another name who would be responsible for Pakistan's victory if the Asian side are to record one on Australian soil. Afridi's pace along with his street-smart variations can fool the batsman and the left-armer has caused trouble to David Warner in other formats, a matchup he'll have his eyes on.