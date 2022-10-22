Austin FC vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 MLS Cup playoffs roll onward this weekend as Austin FC welcome FC Dallas to face them at Q2 Stadium. The Texan outfit just missed out on top spot in the Western Conference, but have started their postseason campaign in strong form.
It is sudden death all the way now though, and in this Texan derby, their visitors will be hellbent on blocking their path through to the conference final.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Austin vs Dallas date & kick-off time
Game:
Austin FC vs FC Dallas
Date:
October 23/24, 2022
Kick-off:
1:00am BST / 8:00pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Austin vs Dallas on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN.
In the UK, viewers can watch the game on Sky Sports Football and stream it on the Sky Go app.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
ESPN
UK
Sky Sports Football
Sky Go
Austin squad & team news
It was a hairy first week tie for Austin, who were forced all the way through to a penalty shootout by Real Salt Lake, edging them after a 2-2 draw in the end.
They'll hope for an easier path this time around, and can take some solace that their rivals were pushed all the way too last time out.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Stuver, Las, Tarbell
Defenders
Romana, Gabrielsen, Keller, Gallagher, Cascante, Kolmanic, Lima, Asensio
Midfielders
Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Dominguez, Finlay, Fagundez, Jimenez, Stroud, Martins, Wolff, Rigoni
Forwards
Djitte, Driussi, Hoesen, Redes, Corozo, Urruti
Dallas squad and team news
Dallas arrive for a Texan derby fresh from their own brush with penalties, having just edged Minnesota thanks to Wil Trapp's miss.
They will be even more up for this tie given who they face however, and only a fool would write off their chances.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Maurer, Carrera, Paes
Defenders
Munjoma, Martínez, Farfan, Tafari, Hedges, Smith, Bartlett, Quiñónez, Nanu
Midfielders
Quignón, Cerrillo, Arriola, Lletget, Servania, Pomykal, ElMedkhar, Twumasi, Roberts, Kamungo
Forwards
Obrian, Ferreira, Redžić, Parker, Ntsabeleng, Velasco, Jara