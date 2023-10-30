'Not his fault' - Injured Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni jumps to defence of rival Gavi amid accusations that Barcelona midfielder broke his foot

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni has jumped to the defence of Barcelona's Gavi after a source claimed that the Spaniard injured him.

Tchouameni injured in Clasico

Video blames Gavi for injury

Tchouameni jumps to defend Gavi

WHAT HAPPENED? The video showed a challenge from Gavi to the French midfielder, who has now been ruled out for two months after suffering a stress fracture to the second metatarsal in his left foot. The video came from a challenge in the second half where Tchouameni blocked the Barca youngster. Tchouameni has now refuted the claims and revealed that his injury actually happened in the first half and that the fracture was not Gavi's fault.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tchouameni will now miss two months of action and will likely only return during the hectic festive fixtures in December. Until then, Carlo Ancelotti only has one outright defensive midfielder in Eduardo Camavinga.

WHAT NEXT? Madrid will now be in action when they take on Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, November 5.