Aubameyang being sent home to Arsenal from Afcon due to Covid uncertainty

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is being allowed to return to Arsenal in light of the ongoing health problems he continues to encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gunners skipper has yet to feature in the biennial African football showpiece after testing positive for Covid-19 on January 6, and while he was due to return against Ghana earlier this week, his comeback was blocked on medical grounds.

Panthers coach Patrice Neveu has now confirmed to GOAL that the striker will be allowed to return to Arsenal in order for his ongoing health problems — and the nature of the Covid-19 residue in his system — to be properly assessed.

“Since yesterday, the decision was taken to send them home to their club,” Neveu told GOAL, referring to Aubameyang and teammate Mario Lemina. “We can’t judge it here [in Cameroon], we can’t assess the pathology of Covid here.

“It’s important that Mario returns to Nice and Pierre returns to Arsenal,” he added. “It’s a decision that we’ve taken among ourselves.”

More to Follow