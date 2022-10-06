Aubameyang wowed by Chelsea transfer target Leao as he labels Milan star an 'incredible player' after Champions League clash

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was full of praise for Rafael Leao following Chelsea's 3-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Leao was kept quiet in a tough evening for a rotated Milan outfit as Chelsea stormed to a convincing victory at Stamford Bridge. Aubameyang was still impressed by the Rossoneri's main man, though, who has been heavily linked with a move to west London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, the 33-year-old complimented Leao: "He is an incredible player, truly impressive. He is very fast, powerful, he can make a difference at any moment. Nothing else to say except that he is incredible."

It makes sense, then, that Aubameyang was expecting a closer contest with Milan on the night: "A difficult team to face, they play football very well. To tell the truth, I didn't expect us to be so strong, but I think yesterday we had the right intensity to beat them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leao's night at Chelsea was a difficult one, and did not reflect his stellar campaign in 2021-22 where he proved instrumental in firing Stefano Pioli's side to the Serie A title with 11 goals and 10 assists. His form led to heavy speculation regarding a move to Chelsea over the summer, though a transfer failed to materialise as the links continue to surface.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEAO? After a quiet evening at Stamford Bridge where he underwhelmed in front of an English crowd, the Portuguese forward has the chance to right those wrongs next week when Milan host Chelsea at San Siro.