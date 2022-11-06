Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will start against Arsenal for Chelsea in his first match against the club since leaving in January.

Aubameyang starts vs Arsenal

First game against old club since leaving

Pulisic dropped to bench after starting last weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Aubameyang will be hoping to haunt his former employers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The forward infamously fell out with Mikel Arteta and moved to Barcelona after leaving the Gunners by mutual consent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Meanwhile, USMNT star Christian Pulisic has been left on the bench for Chelsea. He started the Blues last Premier League game, a 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Graham Potter's old club Brighton, but did not make the starting XI for their Champions League tie in midweek.