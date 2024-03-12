Atletico Madrid vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL Round of 16 game

Atletico Madrid will be looking to overturn a one-goal deficit when they play host to Inter in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Thursday (AEDT).
▶ Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Last month, the Italian giants gained an advantage in the tie by picking up 1-0 victory in the first leg in the knockouts.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Atletico Madrid vs Inter kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7 am AEDT
|Venue:
|Civitas Metropolitano
The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan will be played at Estadio Metropolitano - commercially known as Civitas Metropolitano - in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Thursday, March 14, in Australia.
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Atletico Madrid team news
Atleti boss Diego Simeone will be hopeful of having Antoine Griezmann and Jose Gimenez in the matchday squad, but Thomas Lemar, Cesar Azpilicueta and Vitolo are sure to miss out due to injuries.
In case Gimenez is not passed fit, Gabriel Paulista and Stefan Savic would stand in line to occupy a central defensive role, with Nahuel Molina likely to start ahead of Marcos Llorente on the right wing.
Alvaro Morata can be joined in attack by Memphis Depay, while Saul Niguez, Rodrigo De Paul and Koke are sure starters in the middle.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; Saul, De Paul, Koke; Depay, Morata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Moldovan
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo
Inter team news
Marko Arnautovic, who scored the winner in the first leg, is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Carlos Augusto picked up a calf injury in last weekend's win at Bologna. The duo will join Juan Cuadrado and Stefano Sensi in the treatment room.
Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi could bring in Federico Dimarco to replace Augusto at left wing-back, with Benjamin Pavard and Stefan de Vrij starting over Yann Bisseck and Francesco Acerbi at the heart of defence.
In attack, Lautaro Martinez is expected to be partnered by Marcus Thuram, with the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan marshaling the midfield.
Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro
|Defenders:
|Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian
|Midfielders:
|Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 20, 2024
|Inter Milan 1-0 Atletico Madrid
|UEFA Champions League
|August 11, 2018
|Atletico Madrid 0-1 Inter Milan
|International Champions Cup
|August 27, 2010
|Inter Milan 0-2 Atletico Madrid
|UEFA Super Cup