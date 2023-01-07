Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Atletico Madrid against Barcelona on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Rojiblancos have won their last two home games against Barcelona in the league, keeping a clean sheet in both. They remain unbeaten after the World Cup break and head into this fixture on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Real Oviedo in the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona had to toil hard to beat Intercity in the cup tournament with Ansu Fati bailing them out in extra time. They are at the top of the table with 38 points from 15 matches but any slip up will see them usurped if Real Madrid beat Villarreal. Barcelona have won 12 of their last 14 La Liga away games (D1 L1) and will hope to replicate that form in this crucial clash.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Date: January 8, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3.00pm ET / 1:30am IST (Jan 9) Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 1 and ITV 4 and can be streamed via LaLiga TV and ITVX.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, ITV 4 ITVX, LaLigaTV U.S. ESPN Deportes ESPN+ India Sports 18 SD/ HD Jio Cinema

Atletico Madrid squad and team news

Atletico should have Stefan Savic back in the fold but Sergio Reguilon and Mario Hermoso are doubtful with injuries.

Antoine Griezmann should partner Alvaro Morata in the attacking third, while the back three of Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic and Axel WItsel are set to guard Jan Oblak in goal.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Gimenez; Llorente, De Paul, Barrios, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers Oblak, Grbic, Iturbe. Defenders Molina, Gimenez, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Camara, Felipe, Savic. Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Niguez, Carrasco, Bri, Witsel, Koke, Llorente, Barrios. Forwards Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Felix.

Barcelona team news and squad

Barcelona will be missing both Robert Lewandowski and Jordi Alba through suspension. Ferran Torres might start to replace Lewandowski, while Alejandro Balde might get the nod at left-back.

The rest of the squad is available for selection.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Dembele, Torres, Fati