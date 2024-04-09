Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League quarter-final

Atletico Madrid will play hosts to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on Thursday (AEDT).
At the round of 16 stage, Diego Simeone's men left it late against Inter Milan and eventually progressed into the last-eight on penalties.
In contrast, the German outfit defeated PSV Eindhoven 3-1 over two legs to make it here.
Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am AEDT
|Venue:
|Civitas Metropolitano
The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Thursday, April 11, in Australia.
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams
Atletico Madrid team news
Antoine Griezmann has recovered from an ankle injury and is available for selection, but Thomas Lemar will remain sidelined due to an Achilles tendon rupture.
Defender Mario Hermoso will also miss out with a thigh injury, so Reinildo Mandava will be in line to partner Jose Gimenez at centre-back.
Memphis Depay is a doubt due to a knock sustained in training, so Alvaro Morata is expected to join forces with Griezmann upfront.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Reinildo; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Moldovan
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo
Borussia Dortmund team news
BVB boss Edin Terzic now will welcome Nico Schlotterbeck back from suspension, but Ramy Bensebaini is ruled out with a knee injury.
Dutch attacker Donyell Malen is also set to remain confined to the treatment room, while the likes of Marco Reus, Sebastien Haller and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens could render their services in attack.
Whereas Niclas Fullkrug may be given an opportunity to snap an eight-game goal drought in all competitions.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Fullkrug, Adeyemi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey
|Midfielders:
|Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt
|Forwards:
|Haller, Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Duranville, Brunner
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 6, 2018
|Atletico Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
|UEFA Champions League
|October 24, 2018
|Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Atletico Madrid
|UEFA Champions League