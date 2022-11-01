Atletico Madrid have finished bottom of their Champions League group following a 2-1 defeat to Porto.

Atletico finish bottom of group B

Lost 2-1 to Porto

2022/23 European campaign is over

WHAT HAPPENED? Atletico's loss closed out a poor European campaign in dismal fashion, as they finished bottom of Group B and missed the chance to even clinch a Europa League spot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diego Simeone's side were 1-0 down after just five minutes thanks to Mehdi Taremi in a game they needed to win, and found themselves two behind just 20 minutes later. They couldn't find a way back into the game and only got on the scoresheet via an own-goal at the death, confirming they finished bottom of the group behind Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge and group winners Porto.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

THE VERDICT:

WHAT NEXT FOR ATLETICO MADRID? Having finished bottom, Atleti's sole focus is now their domestic campaign, where they are already looking cut adrift from the title race in La Liga.