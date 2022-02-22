Atletico Madrid 'didn't expect' Trippier to leave for Newcastle, admits Savic

Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic has admitted the departure of Kieran Tripper "changed" the team as the Spanish giants have had to adjust to the defender's move to Newcastle.

Trippier became the first marquee signing of Newcastle's new era in January, making the move back to the Premier League in a £12 million deal that marked the first completed transfer under their new Saudi owners.

The England international started strong before picking up what may be a season-ending injury, and a key player for his former club says his departure has impacted them in a big way.

What was said?

“It’s changed us, that’s for sure. We didn’t expect him to leave, but that opportunity arose and we have to accept it," Savic told AS.

“We have brought [Daniel] Wass, who was unlucky enough to get injured in the first game, and we have [Sime] Vrsaljko, who is important to us, he is physically well and can help us a lot.

“We also have [Marcos] Llorente, who can cover that position and with the return of Wass we will be well covered on the side.”

The big picture

Trippier started life at Newcastle with a bang with two goals in his first four Premier League appearances. However, the fullback recently suffered a foot injury that required surgery, potentially ruling him out for the rest of the season.

