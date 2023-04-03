Atlanta United proud of responding to 6-1 beatdown with win over the 'disruptive' New York Red Bulls, says coach Gonzalo Pineda

Atlanta United defeated the New York Red Bulls for the first time ever in regular season play on Saturday and kept the clean sheet.

Atlanta coming off 6-1 defeat

Had never beaten NYRB in regular season

Pineda impressed with the players' attitudes

WHAT HAPPENED? Atlanta manager Gonzalo Pineda praised the players for their attitude and perseverance during their 1-0 win against the Red Bulls. After the previous week's disaster in Columbus, it was the best outcome for Atlanta United and demonstrated the team's capacity to recover from a poor performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Their style is completely antagonistic to what we try to do,” Pineda said after the 1-0 victory. “So it's a very good battle in that sense. Nothing against that style, it’s just different, not good or bad or whatever people want to categorize. It's just a different style, that is disruptive, that is looking for long balls, second balls, chaos in certain areas, long throw-ins to create chaos inside the box. So they put you under pressure, because they have very good tactics about that.

"Very happy for a very good performance, and obviously for the first time beating New York Red Bulls in history in the regular season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atlanta is still very much in the race for first in the Eastern Conference as they only sit one point behind FC Cincinnati. However, Pineda will have to ensure the blip that took place in Columbus was only a blip that can be blamed on players away for international duty and not a constant occurrence.

WHAT NEXT FOR ATLANTA? Pineda's Atlanta United travel to New York to face NYCFC on Saturday.

