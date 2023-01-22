Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Lineups and LIVE updates

Real Madrid will hope to crawl their way back into the race for the league and keep the pressure on league leaders Barcelona when they visit San Mames to take on Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid have lost two games out of their last four league games which has seen them squander a three-point lead to their arch-rivals. Carlo Ancelotti would hope that his players come away with a win at San Mames, which would not only be important for their league ambitions, but also their confidence considering how they have struggled with inconsistency over the last few weeks.

Bilbao are in seventh place in the league with 26 points from 17, just two points away from a Europa League spot and five points away from the top four. They would hope to use home advantage to their fullest and topple Los Blancos in 'El Viejo Clásico.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid confirmed lineups

Athletic Bilbao XI (4-2-3-1): Simón; De Marcos, A. Paredes, Vivian, Berchiche; Zarraga, Vesga; Nico Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Iñaki

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Nacho, Militão, Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Ceballos; Asensio, Vini. Jr., Benzema

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Real Madrid will host Atlético Madrid on Thursday, 26th January, for a place in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

They will then welcome third-placed Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu for a cracking La Liga game on Sunday, 29th January.