Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

Aston Villa will clash against Bayern Munich after a gap of over 42 years when they lock horns in a Champions League league phase tie at Villa Park on Wednesday (local time).
▶ Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
The only time these two sides met before was in the 1982 European Cup final at De Kuip in Rotterdam, where Villa defeated the Germans by a second half solitary goal.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am AEDT
|Venue:
|Villa Park
The UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Thursday, October 3, in Australia.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa team news
Club captain John McGinn remains a major doubt due to a hamstring problem, while Matty Cash will definitely will the game with a thigh injury. Meanwhile, despite returning to full training, it may be too early for Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara to feature here.
Villa boss Unai Emery would not hesitate handing Leon Bailey a start ahead of Jhon Duran once again, with Ollie Watkins spearheading the attack. Morgan Rogers is likely to gang up in final third.
Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
|Defenders:
|Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause
|Midfielders:
|Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara
|Forwards:
|Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers, Bailey
Bayern Munich team news
The Bavarians' attack should consist of the likes of Michael Olise and Harry Kane.
Manuel Neuer started in Saturday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Bayer Leverkusen after returning from a thigh problem, and the goalkeeper is in line to continue in goal.
However, the trio of Sacha Boey, Josip Stanisic and Hiroki Ito are unavailable for selection on account of their respective injuries.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
|Defenders:
|Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Buchmann
|Midfielders:
|Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Ibrahimovic, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala
|Forwards:
|Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 26, 1982
|Bayern Munich 0-1 Aston Villa
|European Cup