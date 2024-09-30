Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news

Aston Villa will clash against Bayern Munich after a gap of over 42 years when they lock horns in a Champions League league phase tie at Villa Park on Wednesday (local time).

The only time these two sides met before was in the 1982 European Cup final at De Kuip in Rotterdam, where Villa defeated the Germans by a second half solitary goal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>How many teams are participating in the group stages of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League?</h2> <ul> <li>36</li> <li>32</li> <li>40</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which player has scored the most goals in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League?</h3> <ul> <li>Lionel Messi</li> <li>Cristiano Ronaldo</li> <li>Robert Lewandowski</li> <li>Karim Benzema</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which team was the runner-up in the last season of the UEFA Champions League?</h3> <ul> <li>Borussia Dortmund</li> <li>Inter Milan</li> <li>Man City</li> <li>Barcelona</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which player, along with Kylian Mbappe, finished as joint-topscorers of the 23/24 UEFA Champions League?</h3> <ul> <li>Harry Kane</li> <li>Erling Haaland</li> <li>Antoine Griezmann</li> <li>Vinicius Jr.</li> </ul> </section>

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am AEDT Venue: Villa Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Thursday, October 3, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Club captain John McGinn remains a major doubt due to a hamstring problem, while Matty Cash will definitely will the game with a thigh injury. Meanwhile, despite returning to full training, it may be too early for Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara to feature here.

Villa boss Unai Emery would not hesitate handing Leon Bailey a start ahead of Jhon Duran once again, with Ollie Watkins spearheading the attack. Morgan Rogers is likely to gang up in final third.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause Midfielders: Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers, Bailey

Bayern Munich team news

The Bavarians' attack should consist of the likes of Michael Olise and Harry Kane.

Manuel Neuer started in Saturday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Bayer Leverkusen after returning from a thigh problem, and the goalkeeper is in line to continue in goal.

However, the trio of Sacha Boey, Josip Stanisic and Hiroki Ito are unavailable for selection on account of their respective injuries.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Buchmann Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Ibrahimovic, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 26, 1982 Bayern Munich 0-1 Aston Villa European Cup

Useful links