Aston Villa launch legal action against Jamie Carragher over 'unacceptable insults' after Sky Sports pundit tells fans to 'shut the f*** up' in Unai Emery to Man Utd rant

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Premier League club Aston Villa have announced plans to take legal proceedings against former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher following a heated dispute over manager Unai Emery's future. The Midlands outfit reacted furiously on Friday after the television pundit aimed an X-rated tirade at their supporters while linking the Spaniard with Manchester United.

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Midlands club condemn pundit remarks

Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris issued a strongly worded statement on Friday confirming the club's intention to pursue formal action against the Sky Sports and CBS analyst. Tensions escalated earlier this week when the ex-England international claimed Emery would readily leave Villa Park to replace under-fire Old Trafford boss Michael Carrick. That suggestion sparked immediate backlash from the fanbase before the pundit doubled down with a furious outburst.

Hierarchy argument sparks furious backlash

With United enduring a miserable start to the season under Carrick, speculation has mounted over who could replace the former midfielder in the Old Trafford dugout. Addressing the situation on the Stick to Football podcast, Carragher argued that football's traditional pecking order would make the job impossible for the Spaniard to turn down despite his achievements in Birmingham.

Dismissing the anger of the Villa Park faithful during the broadcast, Carragher said: "Surely he would want that opportunity to manage a giant again. There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not. So Real Madrid will take Manchester United's best player, they did it with [Cristiano] Ronaldo. And there will be teams below Aston Villa, and they'll take their players or manager, so shut the f*** up Aston Villa fans. Aston Villa will never be Manchester United."

Official statement follows social defence

Following widespread condemnation online over his remarks towards the fanbase, the former defender took to social media in an attempt to play down the severity of his comments while pointing to his past praise for the club's European triumph earlier this year.

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Defending his comments online, Carragher wrote: "It was a joke after the stick Villa fans have given me over saying Emery may fancy joining Man Utd. I hope these clown clips show me praising Emery/Villa like I have done for years & saying how pleased I was you won [the 2026 Europa League] in Istanbul."

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However, that explanation failed to appease the Villa Park boardroom. Releasing an official statement on X signed by chairman Sawiris on Friday, the club declared: "Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the Club and its fans.

"Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football."

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Fulham clash follows off-field row

While club lawyers prepare their case off the pitch, Emery and his players must quickly turn their attention back to domestic duties this weekend. Currently sitting ninth in the Premier League standings, the reigning Europa League holders welcome Fulham to Villa Park for a matchday nine encounter on Saturday evening. Securing all three points on home soil will be vital as they look to climb back towards the European places.