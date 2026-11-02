Aston Villa drop legal threat against Jamie Carragher after Liverpool icon issues grovelling apology over Manchester United comments

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Aston Villa have reportedly decided to withdraw their threat of legal action against Jamie Carragher after the former Liverpool defender issued a public apology for his recent remarks. The Midlands club had initially reacted with fury to comments made by the pundit, which chairman Nassef Sawiris deemed disrespectful to the institution and its supporters.

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Carragher's controversial podcast remarks

Late on Friday night, the Midlands outfit used social media to declare their intention to sue the former Liverpool defender. The dispute originated from a recent episode of the Stick to Football podcast, where the pundit suggested that Unai Emery would eagerly leave Villa Park for Old Trafford.

According to BirminghamLive, the club have now backed down. This swift U-turn comes directly on the heels of Carragher publicly walking back his remarks over the weekend.

Apology follows podcast outburst

The initial podcast discussion saw Carragher bluntly outline the football hierarchy, asserting that United sit firmly above Villa. "Surely he (Emery) would want that opportunity to manage a giant again," Carragher said. "There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not. So Real Madrid will take Manchester United's best player, they'll take [Cristiano] Ronaldo. There's very few above United, same with Liverpool."

He then directed a blunt message toward the Villa fanbase, adding: "But there will be teams below Aston Villa, and they'll take their manager, or they'll take their players, so shut the **** up Villa fans. Aston Villa will never be Man United."

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Following intense backlash, the pundit issued a full retraction at the weekend. He said: "I’d like to apologise to Aston Villa, the owners & their fans. My language this week was clumsy and wrong. I can assure Villa fans it was tongue in cheek but I can understand it’s not come across that way, so apologies."

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Following a summer exodus and a sluggish opening to the campaign, Emery's men have found their rhythm and now boast a five-match unbeaten streak. They will put that form to the test this Sunday when they face a troubled United side, adding significant narrative weight to a crucial Premier League clash.