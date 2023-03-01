Aspiring USMNT coach Jim Curtin calls Ted Lasso a 'curse' that has affected American reputations in Europe

Philadelphia Union manager Jim Curtin, who has said he'd love to coach the U.S. men's national team, called Ted Lasso a "curse" for his peers.

Ted Lasso hugely popular TV show

Depicts naive American managing in Premier League

Curtin feels it's affected U.S. reputation

WHAT HAPPENED? While Curtin said he enjoys the streaming show, he claimed it has been a "curse" for U.S. native managers trying to earn respect in European leagues, pointing specifically to ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch who "seems so angry" about it.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Curtin, 43, is not some no-name coach; he has led the Philadelphia Union to MLS prominence and shown a knack for developing young players. He could be considered for the vacant USMNT managerial position - a role for which he has acknowledged interest.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have to say I like it, because if I say I hate it I’m some elitist coach," Curtin recently told The Athletic. "I love the humanness of it. I watched the whole first season. I give them credit for being at least close to capturing the feeling in the locker room. They get that there are people from different cultures, assholes, nice guys, there are wives who are annoying who are problems. That’s all real. He comes off as loveable.

"Do I think it’s set back the American coach 20 years? Yes, I do. We worked so hard to get to Europe and then Jesse kind of breaks in and it’s like… what a curse to have that show break out at the same time he’s there. You can feel it with (Jesse.) He seems so angry at it but to go back to my earlier point, if you show that they’ll chew you up and spit you out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Season three of Ted Lasso will be out later this month, so Curtin should be ready for another round of comparisons to the titular character.

WHAT NEXT FOR CURTIN? With the USMNT job likely to go unfilled until at least the summer, Curtin will focus on his work with the Union, who have just kicked off their MLS season.