Aspas makes ‘Messi & Ronaldo’ transfer plea at Celta Vigo ahead of deadline in January window

Iago Aspas has set Celta Vigo the rather ambitious transfer target of bringing in “Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo” before the January deadline.

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Spanish frontman admits that if he were in charge at Estadio de Balaidos, he would be targeting a couple of all-time greats to join a relegation battle in Vigo. It appears unlikely that his wish will be granted, but the 35-year-old can continue to dream of lining up alongside two multi-Ballon d’Or winners who he has faced on a regular basis down the years during Messi and Ronaldo’s respective stints at Barcelona and Real Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID: Aspas has told La Liga TV of the need for Celta to get bodies on board: “Well, we’ve got some big rivals coming up, but there are some days left of the transfer market. Maybe we’ll get some reinforcements because we have a very small squad if nobody comes. Well, we have to try to keep going as we are. We’re all together and we’ll take this situation forward.

“If it were up to me, then Messi and Ronaldo, we sign before the deadline closes. But I know that the club are trying to bring in another team-mate to help us, and if someone comes in, then it will be very welcomed.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As things stand, Celta sit just one point above the Liga drop zone in 16th place, with former Liverpool striker Aspas proving to be a talismanic presence once again after hitting 143 goals for the club during his second spell in Galicia.

WHAT NEXT? Argentine World Cup winner Messi has seen questions asked of his future at Paris Saint-Germain, but is expected to sign a new contract, while Portuguese superstar Ronaldo has recently taken on a new challenge in his remarkable career with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr.