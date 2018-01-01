Arthur Masuaku hails West Ham United's win over Fulham

The Hammers defeated Claudio Ranieri’s men to extend their winning streak much to the delight of the 25-year-old

Arthur Masuaku has showered encomium on West Ham United after their 2-0 victory over Fulham in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Goals from Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio helped Manuel Pellegrini’s men extend their winning run to four games and moved to the ninth spot in the log with 24 points from 17 games.

The defender made his 13th league appearance in the encounter and impressed to ensure that the Hammers kept a clean sheet.

Following their outstanding showing, the Congo DR international took to the social media to salute his side for the performance.

Article continues below

“Another great win, well done everyone, West Ham United,” Masuaku tweeted.

West Ham will hope to continue the outstanding form when they clash with Watford on December 22 and the defender will be expected to play a part in the tie.