Arteta open to PSG move but eyes success with Arsenal

The Spaniard is looking to turn the Gunners into a Premier League force

Mikel Arteta has left the door ajar for a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but says he has much to achieve at Arsenal.

Arteta took charge of Arsenal last season and led the club to FA Cup glory in his first campaign at the club.

Things have not gone to plan this term, but he has no intention of walking away any time soon.

What has been said?

"I love Paris, I love Paris,” Arteta told BeIN Sports.” I have very good memories from over there. It was my first club as a professional. The club is always in my heart.

“You never know but I have a lot of work to do [here at Arsenal].”

Arteta’s record at Arsenal

The Gunners turned to Arteta after dispensing with the services of Unai Emery in December of 2019.

Arteta guided the club to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, but he put credit in the bank in beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

The Community Shield was secured in August, and they started the Premier League season with two wins to raise hope of a title challenge.

However, their season stalled following a loss to Liverpool and they have failed to gain any momentum.

A 3-3 draw against West Ham on Sunday has left them in ninth in the table, and effectively out of the running to qualify for the Champions League.

There is a route into the top tier of European competition open to them via the Europa League, where they face Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals.

Arteta is aware of the need to add to his squad in the summer, but outlining targets is easier than securing them. Much could depend on whether the Gunners can offer European football next term.

