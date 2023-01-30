Arsenal table world-record women's transfer offer for Man Utd and England star Russo

- Arsenal make bid for Russo
- Would break the £400,000 record in women's football
- Forward's contract expires in the summer
WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are prepared to break the current world-record transfer fee in women's football, which was set by Keira Walsh’s £400,000 move to Barcelona from Manchester City last year, reports The Athletic.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are working on tying Russo to a new contract but are yet to come to an agreement with the forward. The Red Devils risk losing the 23-year-old for free when her deal expires at the end of the season.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal's offer has not been accepted by United as of yet. The north London club are eager to strengthen in attack to provide goals in the absence of long-term absentees Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead. United are currently top of the Women's Super League, while Arsenal sit three points behind them in third.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL & MAN UTD? The two teams are in action in the WSL this weekend, with Arsenal facing West Ham on Sunday - the same day United meet Everton.