Arsenal vs West Ham: Lineups & LIVE updates

Will the Gunners continue their top-form from before, or will West Ham cause a major upset?

Arsenal lead the table coming into the 2nd half of the season and will be hoping to continue their run-of-form to finally win the Premier League title after 19 long years. West Ham on the other hand aren't having the best of seasons currently sitting just 1 point above the relegation zone.

Arsenal will be hoping to make it 4 wins in a row with a victory against West Ham. Not just the present, but even the past favours them since they have only defeated Everton (35) more times than they have beaten West Ham in the league (34).

Yet as we all know nothing can be taken for granted in the Premier League. West Ham are currently in a dire state of affairs, however, it is the same squad and manager who got them through to the Europa League semi-finals last year. They will be looking to get back in the right direction with a victory against the table-toppers and local rivals.

Arsenal vs West Ham confirmed lineups

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Cresswell, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE updates

Arsenal's upcoming opponents

Arsenal will next take on Brighton away from home on New Year's Eve. They will then return home to face Newcastle United in a tough fixture on 4th January, followed by an away trip to Oxford United on 10th January in the FA Cup 3rd round.