Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Arsenal against Nottingham Forest on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Gunners head into this fixture on the back of a shock defeat to PSV in the Europa League. They will be looking to get back to winning ways and protect their advantage on the top of the table. They also dropped two points last week at St. Mary's against Southampton which saw their lead over Manchester City cut to two points. Another slip-up will definitely be a dent in their title ambitions.

Steve Cooper's men got the better of Liverpool at home which should be a major morale booster before taking on the league leaders.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Date: October 9, 2022 Kick-off: 2:00pm BST / 7:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser. The fixture can also be watched on UNIVERSO, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (Spanish). You can follow the game live on BBC Radio 5 Live in the UK.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (Spanish). fuboTV UK NA NA India Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Hotstar