Arsenal vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news

Arsenal will look to make the best of their home advantage when they take on French giants PSG in their Champions League matchday two tie at the Emirates Stadium.

While the Gunners managed to register a goalless draw against Atalanta in Bergamo on matchday one, the French outfit edged Girona 1-0 in Paris.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Arsenal vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am AEDT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and PSG will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Wednesday, October 2, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all set to miss out on account of injuries, while Ben White is a fitness concern.

Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori would occupy the two full-back positions, with Bukayo Saka leading the attack alongside Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Partey, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto, Raya Defenders: Saliba, White, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Calafiori Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Havertz, Rice Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

PSG team news

Goncalo Ramos, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Marco Asensio and Desire Doue remain sidelined on account of their respective injuries.

Moreover, first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also emerges a doubt due to a thigh issue, as are Nuno Mendes and Vitinha due to illness and an ankle issue respectively.

Randal Kolo Muani is likely to be given the nod in the XI, ahead of Lee Kang-in, at the Emirates.

PSG possible XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Neves, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Barcola.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Marquinhos, Mendes, Skriniar, Beraldo, Zague, Pacho Midfielders: Ruiz, Vitinha, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Neves Forwards: Dembele, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Mbaye

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Arsenal and PSG across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 28, 2018 Arsenal 5-1 PSG International Champions Cup November 23, 2016 Arsenal 2-2 PSG UEFA Champions League September 13, 2016 PSG 1-1 Arsenal UEFA Champions League

