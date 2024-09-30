Arsenal vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

Arsenal will look to make the best of their home advantage when they take on French giants PSG in their Champions League matchday two tie at the Emirates Stadium.
While the Gunners managed to register a goalless draw against Atalanta in Bergamo on matchday one, the French outfit edged Girona 1-0 in Paris.
How to watch Arsenal vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.
Arsenal vs PSG kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am AEDT
|Venue:
|Emirates Stadium
The UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and PSG will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Wednesday, October 2, in Australia.
Team news & squads
Arsenal team news
Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all set to miss out on account of injuries, while Ben White is a fitness concern.
Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori would occupy the two full-back positions, with Bukayo Saka leading the attack alongside Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.
Arsenal possible XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Partey, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neto, Raya
|Defenders:
|Saliba, White, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Calafiori
|Midfielders:
|Partey, Jorginho, Havertz, Rice
|Forwards:
|Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling
PSG team news
Goncalo Ramos, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Marco Asensio and Desire Doue remain sidelined on account of their respective injuries.
Moreover, first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also emerges a doubt due to a thigh issue, as are Nuno Mendes and Vitinha due to illness and an ankle issue respectively.
Randal Kolo Muani is likely to be given the nod in the XI, ahead of Lee Kang-in, at the Emirates.
PSG possible XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Neves, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Barcola.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas
|Defenders:
|Hakimi, Marquinhos, Marquinhos, Mendes, Skriniar, Beraldo, Zague, Pacho
|Midfielders:
|Ruiz, Vitinha, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Neves
|Forwards:
|Dembele, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Mbaye
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Arsenal and PSG across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 28, 2018
|Arsenal 5-1 PSG
|International Champions Cup
|November 23, 2016
|Arsenal 2-2 PSG
|UEFA Champions League
|September 13, 2016
|PSG 1-1 Arsenal
|UEFA Champions League