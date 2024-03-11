This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
Emirates Stadium
Anselm Noronha

Arsenal vs Porto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL Round of 16 game

Champions LeagueArsenalFC PortoArsenal vs FC Porto

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and FC Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news

Tasked with overcoming a one-goal deficit, Arsenal are at home against Porto for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday (AEDT).

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was subjected to a cheeky dig from his counterpart after the Portuguese outfit clinched the first leg 1-0.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Porto kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 13, 2024
Kick-off time:7 am AEDT
Venue:Emirates Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and FC Porto will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Tuesday, March 13, in Australia.

How to watch Arsenal vs Porto online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

While it is unlikely that Gabriel Martinelli will be available for the game after suffering a gash on his foot in the six-goal thrashing of Sheffield United before the weekend's 2-1 league win over Brentford, Jurrien Timber is ruled out with an ACL injury.

Goalkeeper David Raya is in line to take the gloves from Aaron Ramsdale after the former ineligible to face his parent club the last time out.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is a major doubt due to a knock, but Oleksandr Zinchenko returned in the previous game after recovering from a calf problem.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramsdale, Raya, Hein
Defenders:Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares
Midfielders:Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira
Forwards:Saka, Jesus, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Porto team news

Left-back Wendell has come good from the knock he sustained in the first leg, while the likes of Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano would remain sidelined with ACL injuries.

Forward Mehdi Taremi, who missed the Porto leg, is expected to be available for selection after recovering from a thigh problem. However, the in-form Evanilson should be handed a start in attack.

Porto boss Francisco Conceicao will also name a familiar back four around veteran defender Pepe.

Porto possible XI: Costa; Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Wendell; Varela, Gonzalez; Conceicao, Pepe, Galeno; Evanilson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Costa, Ramos, Portugal
Defenders:Cardoso, Otavio, Pedro, Pepe (De Lima Ferreira), Wendell, Mario, Sanchez
Midfielders:Varela, Grujic, Eustaquio, Gonzalez, Baro, Jaime, Franco, Pepe (Aquino Cossa)
Forwards:Evanilson, Teremi, Martinez, Namaso, Galeno, Conceicao, Borges

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal and FC Porto across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 21, 2024Porto 1-0 ArsenalUEFA Champions League
March 9, 2010Arsenal 5-0 PortoUEFA Champions League
February 17, 2010Porto 2-1 ArsenalUEFA Champions League
December 10, 2008Porto 2-0 ArsenalUEFA Champions League
September 30, 2008Arsenal 4-0 PortoUEFA Champions League

