Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League quarter-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news

Arsenal will face a Champions League nemesis in Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (AEDT) when the two sides clash in the first leg of a mouth-watering quarterfinal tie.

Ahead of quarter-finals first leg tie, it has to be noted that the Gunners lost their last three European encounters 5-1 against the German giants.

However, Bayern have lost back-to-back Bundesliga games to Borussia Dortmund and Heidenheim, while Mikel Arteta's men head into the fixture as Premier League leaders after a 3-0 win at Brighton.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am AEDT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Wednesday, April 10, in Australia.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka would be in line for another start after lasting over an hour at Amex, while Jurrien Timber remains sidelined with an ACL injury.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz will at risk at missing the second leg tie at Allianz Arena should either of them pick up a booking on Tuesday.

Menwhile, Arteta is likely to recall Gabriel Martinelli and Takehiro Tomiyasu in the XI.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Bayern Munich team news

Dayot Upamecano will be back from a European ban, but the likes of Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Marusic, Tarek Buchmann, Bouna Sarr, Sacha Boey and Noel Aseko are all set to miss out through injuries.

In addition, Noussair Mazraoui and Aleksandar Pavlovic are doubts after missing the Heidenheim loss due to illness.

Harry Kane will lead the attack against Arsenal.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Goretzka, Laimer; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 17, 2019 Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich International Champions Cup July 19, 2017 Bayern Munich 1-1 (2-3 P) Arsenal International Champions Cup March 7, 2017 Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League February 15, 2017 Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal UEFA Champions League November 4, 2015 Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal UEFA Champions League

