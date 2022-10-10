Arsenal advised to target Saint-Maximin & Zaha as Petit calls on Arteta to bring in attacking cover

Arsenal should be making Allan Saint-Maximin and Wilfried Zaha their top transfer targets, claims Gunners legend Emmanuel Petit.

Gunners spent big over the summer

Sit top of the Premier League table

Told attacking reinforcements are required

WHAT HAPPENED? Mikel Arteta has assembled a fearsome attacking unit at Emirates Stadium, with Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all impressing at the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Alternative options are, however, in short supply and Petit believes greater depth needs to be added to the ranks in north London – with star turns at Newcastle and Crystal Palace catching the Frenchman’s eye.

WHAT THEY SAID: Petit has told Genting Casino: “I don’t think Arsenal will win the title but they will definitely qualify for the Champions League and that is a big achievement considering where they were when Arteta came to the club. If they are to strengthen I think they need wingers because Saka, Martinelli and Jesus have been great but they have no-one to replace them if they get injured. [Emile] Smith Rowe is injured, [Eddie] Nketiah just signed a new contract but can he be the next striker if Jesus gets injured? My answer is no.

“All the big teams have big wingers. There’s a few in England that would be my dream for Arsenal. Allan Saint-Maximin would be a great signing. Can you imagine the damage with all the players around him? Wilfried Zaha of Palace too would be great. But they also need a central midfielder and centre-back as I’m not too sure about Rob Holding.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal invested heavily over the summer – bringing in the likes of Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira – so it remains to be seen whether more funds will be made available when another transfer window opens in January.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners find themselves at the top of the Premier League table for now, with eight wins taken from nine games so far. Next up they have a Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt and a domestic trip to Leeds on their agenda.