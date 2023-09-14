Rewarded: Arsenal to open talks with Ben White over new long-term deal, despite his current contract having three years to run

Peter McVitie
Ben White Arsenal v FulhamGetty Images
ArsenalB. WhitePremier League

Arsenal are set to open talks over a long-term contract with defender Ben White, even though there are still three years on his current deal.

  • Arsenal to enter talks with White
  • Defender has three years on current deal
  • Has been key figyre for Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has been a key figure for the Gunners and The Daily Mail reports they will begin negotiations with him in a matter of weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: White, 25, is currently tied to the north London side until 2026 but the club leaders are determined to reward him for his fine form by giving him improved terms and a longer deal. The Gunners are also said to be in talks with Martin Odegaard about extending his contract.

Ben White Arsenal 2023-24GettyMikel Arteta Arsenal 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WHITE? Before the contract discussions begin, Arsenal will face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

