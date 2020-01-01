‘Arsenal need to strengthen their spine’ – Campbell hoping Arteta gets transfer funds

The former Gunners defender is looking for “a few quality players” to be added to the ranks at Emirates Stadium in the next window

need to be looking at adding a “a few quality players” to their squad in the next transfer window, says Sol Campbell, with Mikel Arteta urged to strengthen the “spine” of his side.

Defensive additions are expected to be sought in a summer market, with talks having been held over a possible move for former Nice centre-back Malang Sarr.

Inconsistency at the back continues to undermine the efforts of those at Emirates Stadium, with costly mistakes seeing priceless points thrown away.

Arsenal are also considered to be in need of added creativity in the middle of the park, with Mesut Ozil seemingly frozen out.

Questions are also being asked of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future, as he is yet to commit to a new contract, so another proven goalscorer may also be required.

Arteta has aired his concerns when it comes to the recruitment budget in north London, with the Spaniard waiting to discover what his board will hand him.

Campbell hopes a highly-rated coach will be backed, or allowed to free up funds by sanctioning sales, with it clear that investment is required in order for Arsenal to move forward.

The former Gunners defender told Sky Sports after seeing Arteta’s side collect a notable 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Liverpool: "You've got to get the determination and players wanting to play for Arsenal

"That's key, really, and the love of the game. You've got to work hard on the ball and off the ball.

"But then you come down to quality, you can't replace quality and he's alluded to that. He might need some finances and he doesn't know if the finances are going to be there.

"If he can get a little bit and can buy a few quality players and do some good deals, or move people on and open something for someone to come in, why not?

"I think some of the young players are playing really well so maybe two or three. Definitely have to look at the centre-half area, that situation, the spine of the team is always important.

"Let's see how [Emiliano] Martinez goes on from here, the keeper. But the spine of the team is important.

"If you've got a good defence you can withstand the pressure when you're under the cosh. It's the foundations, you build from the back."

Arsenal remain in the hunt for European qualification this season, despite sitting ninth in the Premier League table, and are also through to the semi-finals of the .