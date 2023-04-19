Arsenal & England captain Leah Williamson forced off with suspected knee injury in crucial WSL clash with Manchester United

Arsenal and England captain Leah Williamson was forced off with a suspected knee injury early in the crucial WSL clash against Manchester United.

Williamson goes down in 11th minute

Match carries WSL title implications

World Cup fast approaching

WHAT HAPPENED? Williamson seemed to twist her knee after winning the ball in midfield and was surrounded by medical staff for several minutes. A stretcher was brought out but she was ultimately able to get to her feet and limp down the tunnel with the help of two Gunners employees.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Her fitness concern comes at a horrible time. Not only are Arsenal fighting for a Women's Super League title, but they also have a Champions League semi-final first leg against Wolfsburg scheduled for Sunday. Plus, the Women's World Cup looms this summer, with the Lionesses captain eager to lead her nation out on the biggest stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Williamson is an irreplaceable talent and leader for the club, but others will do their best to step up as long as she's out and attempt to secure silverware before the end of the campaign.