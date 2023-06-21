Arsenal star Bukayo Saka funds housing for 26 families affected by Turkey earthquake

Bukayo Saka joined hands with the BigShoe charity to fund housing for 26 families affected by the Turkey earthquake.

Turkey was devasted by earthquakes in February

Saka funded housing for 26 families

Had earlier funded surgeries for children in Nigeria

WHAT HAPPENED? After scoring his first professional hat-trick with England against North Macedonia in a 7-0 win at Old Trafford on Monday night, the Arsenal forward has once again bagged headlines, this time for his off-the-pitch heroics. Back in February, a series of devastating earthquakes rocked Turkey, which killed more than 50,000 people and left over two million homeless.

Saka has done his bit by paying for the accommodation for 26 families affected by the disaster in Hatay, Adiyaman, Kahramanmaras and Malatya, in eastern Turkey.

BigShoe revealed Saka's contribution in a Twitter post that read: "Many people lost their homes in the earthquake in Turkey. Together with BigShoe, the English international @BukayoSaka87 therefore financed accommodation for the victims: 26 affected families now live in a container - including bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens and bathrooms."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: BigShoe is working to help children worldwide and is backed by several other stars, including Antonio Rudiger, Paul Pogba and Mesut Ozil. Saka himself funded 120 surgeries for children in Nigeria last year in collaboration with BigShoe, and was eager to lend a helping hand to those affected in Turkey as well.

"I've seen the devastating news on social media and on TV and I knew right away that I really want to help the people affected by this tragedy. To be able to give something back means a lot to me," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Saka is currently enjoying his post-season break and will return to action with Arsenal in a friendly against Nurnberg on July 13.