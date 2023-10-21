'There were lots of tears' - Arsenal star Beth Mead opens up on dramatic ACL injury return and insists she isn't afraid of a repeat

Arsenal and England star Beth Mead has spoken about her dramatic return from injury and insisted that she isn't afraid of a repeat.

Lioness made comeback in Villa win

Reveals emotional dressing room scenes

Insists she won't 'overthink' injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker made her comeback as a substitute against Aston Villa last Sunday, after an 11-month absence that cost her a place at this summer's World Cup. Mead played a decisive role, too, and said her assist for Alessio Russo's last-gasp winner was proof that fear of another injury is not something that will hold her back.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I wouldn't say I'm an overthinker," Mead told Sky Sports. "I came on to do my job as a footballer and probably from my assist itself — my knee got flung one way, then the other –– it was nice to get that movement out of the way. I really believe in the process and what I've done in my rehab to not have to be scared about doing it."

Mead also painted a picture on the emotional scenes after the game. "There was lots of tears. My dad was there and it was his first game watching me since the Euro final. So it's been a long time for him to see me play again too."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mead's return is a huge boost for Arsenal and England and she'll be looking to strike up a potent partnership with summer signing Russo in the Gunner's frontline as Arsenal recover other absentees such as Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Laura Wienroither.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL AND BETH MEAD? Arsenal face a trip to the West Country to face Bristol City as Ashton Gate on Sunday.