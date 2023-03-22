Arsenal's Premier League title push won't be slowed by international break, says USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner

Matt Turner says that Arsenal won't be tripped up by the international break as the Gunners remain unified in their push for a Premier League title.

WHAT HAPPENED? The international break comes at a somewhat inopportune time for the Gunners. They have been rolling in the Premier League while building an eight-point lead over Manchester City, who have one game in hand.

With many key players jetting all over the world for international duty, there's a chance that the break could halt momentum, but Turner says the players are on the same page when it comes to ensuring they pick up where they left off when they all return.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No one's looking at this international break as an escape or as a little bit of time away," Turner said. "I think the message from our manager and the message amongst the players is very clear: you're going away to keep fit, to keep playing at the highest level, obviously stay healthy, treat your body right and come back firing on all cylinders because we're definitely not the only club that's on pause right now.

"We need to come back with the right mentality and ready to continue to win games and I think that we have such a good nucleus at the club, that that won't be an issue."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have built that lead over City, but the road to a potential Premier League title is a tough one. The Gunners still have games against the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, Brighton and, of course, Man City themselves as part of their final 10 matches int he Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners' first match after the international break comes on April 1, when they host Leeds at the Emirates.