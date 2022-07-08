Arsenal player ratings vs Nurnberg: Sensational Jesus at the double as Gunners win 5-3

Arsenal's new £45m star made an immediate impact as he scored twice on his debut in Germany

Gabriel Jesus scored twice on his Arsenal debut as the Gunners came back from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Nurnberg 5-3 in a pre-season friendly on Friday afternoon.

Mohamed Elneny was also on target for Mikel Arteta's side in Germany, while two own goals completed the scoring.

Here are the Arsenal player ratings.

Matt Turner

Came off his line well to cut out the danger when Christoph Daferner threatened early on, but he will be very disappointed by Nurnberg’s opening goal. It was a great strike from Johannes Geis, but it went straight down the middle of Turner’s goal. Not the start Arsenal’s new keeper would have wanted. 4

Hector Bellerin

Captain for the day on his first Arsenal appearance in a year. Looked rusty, like everyone else. Tried to get forward when he could, but never really influenced the game down the right. 5

Reuell Walters

The 17-year-old is primarily a right-back, but was paired with Mari at centre-back. Lost Daferner inside a couple of minutes and was fortunate to see the header go wide. Showed great pace soon after, however, to deny Daferner as he bore down on goal.

Struggled at times, but stuck to his task well. Replaced at half-time. 5

Pablo Mari

Got involved in a bit of a physical battle during the first half and came off second best. Booked in the second half for a rash tackle. 5

Kieran Tierney

Back in action for the first time since March. Looked understandably rusty and his error in possession led to the opening goal. Was replaced by Cedric after 30 minutes in what looked like a pre-planned change as he works his way back to fitness. 4

Sambi Lokonga

Struggled a bit on his own in the midfield. Gave the ball away sloppily in the build up to Nurnberg’s second goal. Improved after the interval. 6

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Improved in the second half after a poor opening 45 minutes. Needs to make more of an impact though if he wants to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s plans. 5

Emile Smith Rowe

Had one great effort which drew a fine save from the keeper on 15 minutes. Quiet afternoon otherwise. 5

Nicolas Pepe

Some quick feet in the box almost created a good chance. Looked lively when he got on the ball, but that was all too rare during a poor first half from the Gunners. Sent one shot over the top just before half-time when well placed. 5

Eddie Nketiah

Didn’t get a sniff of an opportunity in the first half as Arsenal struggled to provide him with any service. Came alive in the second half following the arrival of Jesus and Martinelli. Linked up really well with Jesus, was unlucky not to score with his shot that hit the bar. 7

Reiss Nelson

Linked up well to give Smith Rowe a chance, but other than that he was very quiet. 5

Substitutes

Arthur Okonkwo

Came on for Turner in the second half. Couldn’t do anything for Nurnberg’s fourth goal. 5

Cedric Soares

Came on for Tierney after 30 minutes and produced a solid display. Switched over to the right side of defence in the second half. 6

Gabriel Magalhaes

Brought a calming presence to the side after coming on for Walters at half-time. 6

Mohamed Elneny

Scored an outrageous goal to make it 2-2 in the second half. His presence in midfield immediately settled Arsenal down after a poor first half. 8

Getty

Charlie Patino

Looked very neat and tidy after his introduction in the second half. Excellent on the ball and played a part in the fifth goal. 7

Salah Oulad M’hand

Used the ball well when he got it after replacing Nelson midway through the second half. 5

Marquinhos

Couldn’t really get into the game after his arrival in the second half. Played on the right hand side, but never really threatened. 5

Gabriel Martinelli

Was his typically bright self as soon as he came on at half-time. Set up the third goal with a fine cross and then repeated the trick with another excellent assist for Jesus’ second goal. He was a constant thorn in the Nurnberg defence’s side during the second half. 8

Folarin Balogun

Unable to really make an impact after replacing Nketiah on 68 minutes. 5

Gabriel Jesus

What a start to life at Arsenal! It took the Brazilian just 90 seconds to open his account for the club, scoring an excellent goal after some nice link up play with Nketiah. Was heavily involved in the two own goals that followed as well and then scored a superb second himself. Brilliant performance. 9