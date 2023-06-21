Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira in pole position to be named next Leeds manager after missing out on USMNT job

Patrick Vieira has emerged as the frontrunner to become Leeds' next manager, after missing out on the United States men's national team job.

Vieira in pole position to take over at Leeds

Had expressed interest in USMNT job

Leeds let Sam Allardyce go after relegation

WHAT HAPPENED? Having agreed to let Allardyce leave after the club were relegated to the Championship, Leeds appear to have identified Vieira as their preferred choice as his successor, according to The Guardian. The club have conducted interviews and the former Crystal Palace boss is leading the pack, which includes ex-Bournemouth boss Scott Parker and former Norwich manager Daniel Farke.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vieira has been out of work since leaving Palace after a 12-game winless run and had put himself into the running for the USMNT job, although they appointed Gregg Berhalter instead. The report claims that talks with Leeds are so advanced that he could be in position by his 47th birthday on Friday of next week.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leeds will be aiming to win promotion straight back to the Premier League but Vieira has never managed in the second-tier of English football, having previously taken charge of Palace, New York City, and Nice, as well as Manchester City's academy team.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds look to be closing in on an appointment and are likely to name their new manager soon; at this point, it looks likely that Vieira will be back in the dugout.