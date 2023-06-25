WATCH: Arsenal's Matt Turner saves USMNT by keeping out Leon Bailey penalty - as Aston Villa & Jamaica star somehow fails to find empty net with rebound

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner turned hero for USMNT by stopping a penalty from Jamaica's Leon Bailly, who then failed to score from the rebound.

Matt Turner saved Leon Bailey's penalty

Bailey hit the rebound wide

USMNT held Jamaica to a 1-1 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Jamaica took the lead through Damion Lowe's strike in the 13th minute and then Aston Villa's Leon Bailey had a golden opportunity to double his team's lead from the penalty spot. But Turner, USMNT custodian and Aaron Ramsdale's deputy at Arsenal, denied Bailey from scoring from the spot. Baily had another chance to score from the rebound but he somehow managed to put his effort wide with the goal gaping.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brandon Vazquez scored a late equaliser for the USMNT in the 88th minute to earn his side an important point in their opening match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The U.S. are in Group A alongside Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and Saint Kitts & Nevis.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The U.S. will be next be seen in action on June 27 when they face Saint Kitts & Nevis in their second group game of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.