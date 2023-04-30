Arsenal and Liverpool are both eyeing a potential move to sign £30 million-rated Lovro Majer from Rennes this summer.

Both clubs watching Majer closely

Attacking midfielder has contract until 2027

Majer played key role in Croatia's World Cup run

WHAT HAPPENED? Majer has been with Rennes since 2021, having joined from Dinamo Zagreb, but he is not a regular, making just 13 starts in Ligue 1. That, per the Daily Mail, has alerted Arsenal and Liverpool, who are both keen on securing his signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Majer would cost around £30 million, per the report, given his lengthy contract, and he is already vastly experienced, winning 19 caps for Croatia and appearing in every game as they finished third at the 2022 World Cup.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Both Arsenal and Liverpool will be in the market for new signings this summer but it may be that only one can offer Champions League football. The Gunners have already qualified, but Liverpool are currently seventh, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAJER? Rennes are currently sixth in Ligue 1 and face Angers on Sunday as they look to bolster their hopes of European qualification.