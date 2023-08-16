Arsenal's worst-case scenario! New signing Jurrien Timber to have surgery after suffering ACL injury on Premier League debut

Arsenal have confirmed new signing Jurrien Timber has suffered an ACL injury, and he now faces an extended period on the sidelines.

Timber signed for Arsenal this summer

Forced to come off against Forest

Confirmation of ACL injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Timber only signed for the club from Ajax last month and made his competitive debut in the 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. However, he was brought off early in the second half, and speculation spread that the right-back had suffered a serious knee injury, and confirmation has now arrived.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Timber will require surgery on the injury and now faces months on the sidelines as his lengthy rehabilitation period begins. It's likely he will miss the remained of the 2023-24 season.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Further to detailed assessments with consultant specialists since Saturday, we can confirm that Jurrien Timber has sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee," said the club in an official statement. "Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time."

Writing on social media, the player said: "Gutted to share my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I've received. I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period."

WHAT NEXT FOR TIMBER? The player will want to return to the pitch as soon as possible, but his season is likely over and Arsenal won't want to rush him back too soon for fear of a relapse.