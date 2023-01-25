Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares set to complete Fulham loan transfer

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares is heading across London to join Fulham on loan for the rest of the season, with a deal set to be finalised this week.

WHAT HAPPENED? Cedric is expected to complete a temporary move to Fulham by the end of the week, GOAL understands. The six-month loan deal does not include a buy-out clause but Fulham will cover his wages, which are reportedly set at around £100,000 per week. Manager Marco Silva has made the defender a priority in the January transfer window and likes his versatility. The coach also feels Cedric will add experience and a winning mentality to his team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva knows Cedric well as the two worked together previously in Portugal at Sporting. The Fulham boss has already hinted at a move for the right-back this winter and now looks certain to get his man before the window closes.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cedric has only made four appearances this season for Arsenal and will be hoping for more regular game time at Craven Cottage. Fulham have made a strong start to life back in the Premier League and currently sit in seventh place after 21 games.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL & FULHAM? The Gunners head to Manchester City on Friday in the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Fulham are set to host Sunderland in the same competition a day later.