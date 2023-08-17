Ex-Arsenal and England hero Theo Walcott to announce retirement at the age of 34

- Theo Walcott to retire
- Last played for Southampton
- played with Everton and Arsenal
WHAT HAPPENED? Walcott has made the decision to call it quits after his contract with Southampton expired at the end of last season. The player looked for a professional contract yet was still a free-agent.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walcott netted 80 goals in 397 Premier League appearances for all his teams. Per talkSPORT, the ex-Everton, Saints, and Gunners star is calling time on a 23-year spell in professional football.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Article continues belowGettyGetty
WHAT NEXT? Walcott is reportedly looking to pursue other interests.
Who is the best signing of this transfer window?
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.