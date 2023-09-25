Injury scare avoided?! Arsenal believe Declan Rice will be available for their clash against Manchester City!

Arsenal are hopeful Declan Rice will be fit to play against Manchester City despite picking up a back injury against Tottenham Hotspur.

Rice suffers back injury

Injury not as bad as earlier feared

Could return for Man City clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder was subbed off at half-time in the 2-2 draw against Spurs after complaining of severe back pain through the first half as per Mikel Arteta. It was believed that the former West Ham man was earlier expected to be out for a considerable amount of time after the discomfort in the England international's back was reported to have worsened overnight, restricting his movement. However, the injury is being tested and the club believes Rice should be back soon and could even return for the clash against Manchester City on October 8 as per Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the draw against an in-form side led by Ange Postecoglou, Arteta will not be too displeased to be placed fifth in the standing and be unbeaten after six games this season. However, Arteta will be hoping Rice returns in time for the Man City clash. In addition, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to recover from hamstring ailments in time to face Pep Guardiola's side.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal will face off against Brentford next up in the Round three of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, September 27.