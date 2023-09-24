Major Arsenal blow! Declan Rice substituted at half-time of north London derby against Spurs and reappears with bandaged calf on bench

Arsenal suffered a major blow as Declan Rice reappeared with a bandaged calf on the bench after he was taken off at half-time against Tottenham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international was replaced by Jorginho in what appeared to be initially a tactical change by manager Mikel Arteta. However, when the player made out of the tunnel after the resumption of action in the second half he was seen with a bandage on his left calf.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice has started in all Premier League games for the Gunners and was in the thick of action during the first half that saw Arsenal take the lead after Bukayo Saka's shot was deflected into the net by defender Christian Romero. However, their joy was short-lived as Spurs erased the deficit through Son Heung-Min after James Maddison worked his magic.

The Gunners once again took the lead after Saka converted from the spot following a handball from Romero but once again Ange Postecoglou's men found the equaliser after the South Korean scored past David Raya between the sticks.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if the injury to Rice is serious enough to keep him out of action as Arsenal stare into a busy schedule next week. The Gunners will travel to Brentford for an EFL Cup third-round clash on Wednesday evening before making a trip to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on September 30.