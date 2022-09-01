Arsenal and Barcelona agree free transfer deal for Bellerin

Hector Bellerin is set to join Barcelona from Arsenal on a free transfer, 11 years after he left the Camp Nou for north London.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Bellerin's future has been unclear throughout the summer, with the right-back hoping to secure a move back to Real Betis, where he spent last season on loan.

Betis were unable to strike a deal due to the 27-year-old's high salary, so talks have been taking place between Bellerin's representatives and Barcelona in recent weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The La Liga outfit were also looking at other right-back options, including Juan Foyth at Villarreal and Thomas Meunier at Borussia Dortmund.

But they ultimately decided on Bellerin, who came through the ranks at Barcelona's La Masia academy before moving to Arsenal in the summer of 2011.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal have agreed to let Bellerin, who had one year left on his deal, join Barcelona on a free transfer. It is not a straight contract termination.

No money will change hands between the clubs, but Arsenal do have a sell-on clause included in the deal in case Barcelona sell the defender in the future.

DID YOU KNOW? Bellerin won three FA Cups during his time at Arsenal.

His first came in 2015 and two further successes at Wembley followed, in 2017 and 2020.

THE VERDICT: Bellerin needed to get a move away this summer. It was obvious his time at Arsenal had come to an end and the defender staying for the final year of his contract wouldn't have done anyone any favours.

He's had an excellent career with the Gunners and at one point was one of the best full-backs around. But the injury he sustained in 2019 robbed him of his pace and he just hasn't looked the same player since.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLERIN? Barcelona are now working to get Bellerin over for his medical so he can finalise his free transfer back to the La Liga giants.