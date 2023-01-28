'You have to make the difference' - Arsenal boss Arteta points to lack of defensive discipline in FA Cup exit at Man City

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal's FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City was down to their lack of defensive discipline.

Ake's 64th-minute strike enough for City

Arteta bemoans lack of 'big moments'

Guardiola's team first into fifth round

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League's top two played out a rather cagey affair at the Etihad on Friday night, one that was settled by an Ake finish that team-mate Erling Haaland would have been proud of. It's the first time in the last four attempts that Man City have come out on top in an FA Cup tie against the Gunners, who could have easily been ahead prior to the Dutchman's effort - something their manager knows to be true.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ITV shortly after the loss Arteta said: "Really disappointed. I think we could have got much more out of the game. The action decided the game but it was a tight game and that one action changed it all. I think we could have dealt with it much better in terms of our discipline when the ball was in the box.

"We had big situations in the game and we didn't put them away. We can take a lot of positives, I think the way we approached the game and competed. It is really difficult to win against this team but we went head to head with them.

"In the big moments, in big matches you have to make the difference. That is how you win these games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last night's game was the first between the two since Arsenal became title contenders under Pep Guardiola's protege. Arteta's side had a number of first-half chances through Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard but Stefan Ortega proved to be more than a worthy adversary, making a couple of fine saves to keep the Premier League leaders at bay.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? While their hopes of capturing a 15th FA Cup are over, their attention must now turn to landing their first Premier League title since 2004. Arsenal now have a week off until they face Everton at Goodison Park next Saturday.