Arsenal boss Arteta explains why he is not concerned by Jesus' eight-game goal drought

Gabriel Jesus has gone eight games without a goal for Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta is not overly concerned about the Brazilian striker’s form.

Brazilian started season positively

End product has dried up

Boss backing him to come good

WHAT HAPPENED? The South American frontman made a positive early impression with the Gunners on the back of a summer transfer from Manchester City, with a productive pre-season followed by a run that saw him open the 2022-23 campaign with five efforts in his first nine games. His end product has dried up since then, with another blank drawn in his last Europa League outing against FC Zurich, but Arteta knows that a four-time Premier League title winner is too good to be stuck in a rut for long.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about Jesus’ form after seeing Arsenal book their place in the last16 with a 1-0 win over Zurich, Arteta said: “That’s going to change, he’s getting the situations, he’s getting the chances, he’s contributing to the team an awful lot, he’s helping to win matches, the way he competes for every ball in every single action is incredible. It will come, he needs to be patient, he’s been through that in the past and he needs to learn those lessons and don’t stop doing those other things that he’s doing so well, because that’s going to maintain the level of him and the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have been able to contend with Jesus’ barren run as others have been stepping up in front of goal, with Arteta’s side finding a way to get the job done to sit top of the Premier League table while also making positive progress in Europe.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal have won all nine of their home games in all competitions this season, their best winning run from the start of a campaign since 2009-10 (first 11).

WHAT NEXT FOR JESUS? The Gunners will be hoping to see their No.9 get back on the goal trail when they return to domestic action on Sunday, with Arteta readying his side for a derby date with London neighbours Chelsea.